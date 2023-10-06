3 prop bets for Sunday night: George Kittle will feast and Brandon Aiyuk will score

What a week for our prop bets! In two of four weeks, we have swept the board! Christian McCaffrey scored, Brock Purdy went over 250 passing yards, and our single-game parlay of McCaffrey anytime TD and over 79.5 rushing yards, Purdy over 229.5 passing yards, and the 49ers money line cashed! We’ll take those +350 odds all day.

After a great week, that brings our record to 9-6 on the season. Let’s take a look at some prop bets to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Sunday, the 49ers became the first team since the 2012-13 Denver Broncos to score 30 plus points in seven straight regular season games. I’ll take the 49ers total points between 21-30 at +145. I don’t believe the 49ers will score 30 plus this week and see 23 points from the offense against the vaunted Dallas defense.

Let’s go back to Brandon Aiyuk this week with his anytime TD prop that sits at +155. Pair Aiyuk’s touchdown with a 49ers win, and the odds rise to +245. I’ll take both.

George Kittle has four straight primetime games with over 80 receiving yards. After his one catch, nine-yard performance on Sunday, Kittle’s receiving prop sits at 40.5. Let’s take the over in a game that feels like a chance to get Kittle involved in the passing offense. Kittle had 95 yards in last season’s divisional matchup.

The same game parlay I’m targeting is the 49ers money line, Aiyuk anytime TD, and Kittle over 40.5 receiving yards. The odds sit at +500. Smash that parlay, and let’s count the money!