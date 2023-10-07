58 percent of 49ers fans are happy with Steve Wilks

Judging from the 422 and counting replies on Twitter/X about the fan base about Steve Wilks’ performance, this was a highly debated topic. Responses ranged from absolutely not to what’s not to like.

Through four weeks, the 49ers rank fifth in yards allowed per game (284.3), third in yards allowed per play (4.51), third in rushing yards allowed per game (66.0), 17th in passing yards per game (218.3), and third in passing yards per play (4.99).

Allowing 14.5 points per game is another solid number. The 49ers rank eighth in the NFL in interception rate at 2.86 percent. The number that has fans concerned is the sacks per pass attempt. Ranking 28th in the NFL with a 5.14 percent wasn’t on any fan’s bingo card.

Two things can be true. The 49ers are generating pressure as expected, and opposing offenses are game-planning to get the ball out quicker to avoid the 49ers defensive line.

Fifty-eight percent of fans are happy with Steve Wilks and his defense through four weeks. Much of that faith is rooted in Wilks being new to the team, understanding the opposing team’s offensive approach to the 49ers, and solid numbers.

I’m guessing 42 percent of the fans dislike the usage of zone coverages and the lack of sacks generated by the defense. The 49ers face their stiffest test on Sunday. The 49ers and Cowboys rank one and two in scoring per game.

I’ll reiterate: the sacks are coming. The defense has been very solid, with a chance to become even stingier. Be patient - the 49ers have been known to peak later in the season.