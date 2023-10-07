49ers elevate 2 players from practice squad vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have elevated defensive lineman Austin Bryant and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys

It will be the second elevation from the practice squad for both players, as the 49ers look to add potential depth at both defensive end and cornerback.

The 49ers are down a defensive lineman as newly-added edge rusher Randy Gregory will be inactive for Sunday’s game, with the team cutting defensive end Kerry Hyder to make room for the trade to be processed.

As a result, it was expected that San Francisco would call up an extra defensive lineman and Bryant earned the nod after last suiting up for the 49ers in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition, the 49ers have been consistently elevating a cornerback since Samuel Womack went to Injured Reserve, with Sheffield earning the nod for the second consecutive week.

While the 49ers do have five cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, Sheffield’s elevation could indicate a second-straight scratch for newly-signed defensive back Anthony Brown, who is recovering from a torn Achilles sustained last season.

The 49ers enter the week with Elijah Mitchell as their lone player ruled out due to injury, while offensive lineman Jon Feliciano enters the week with a questionable status after entering concussion protocol last week.

Feliciano practiced in full on Friday after missing the first two days of practice this week.