Week 5 morning thread: What games are you watching?

We’ve got five games on the morning slate this morning. It starts with one of the best rivalries in the sport as Lamar Jackson travels to Pittsburgh to host a limping Steelers team who has a hobbled quarterback in Kenny Pickett.

DeMeco Ryans has won two games as an underdog outright. But the Houston Texans go on the road today to face an Atlanta Falcons team who has left a lot to be desired, especially at quarterback. This does feel like a get right spot for the Dirty Birds.

Derek Carr and the Saints travel to New England to face a New England Patriots squad who couldn’t have played worse on the road last week in Dallas. But the Saints aren’t anywhere near the level of team as the Cowboys are.

Mike McDaniel looks to right the ship after getting blown out a week ago as the Miami Dolphins face the hopeless New York Giants.

Finally, Mike Vrabel is on the road to face the Colts as Anthony Richardson gets Johnathan Taylor back in the backfield.