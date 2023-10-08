49ers inactives: Anthony Brown is active against his former team

We’re a little over an hour away from kickoff, which means teams are required to provide their inactive list. The San Francisco 49ers will have Jauan Jennings back after he has missed time with a shin injury. The offense will have its full complement of receivers.

Here’s a look at the inactive list:

QB Brandon Allen (third QB)

OL Nick Zakelj

DT Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

RB Elijah Mitchell

TE Brayden Willis

Edge rusher Randy Gregory

That means cornerback and former Dallas Cowboy Anthony Brown will make his debut for the Niners. He’ll join Kendall Sheffield, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Austin Bryant will fill in for Gregory for another week, or until Gregory is acclimated and ready to go.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys inactive list:

S Israel Mukuamu

CB Eric Scott

OT Asim Richards

WR Jalen Brooks

TE Peyton Hendershot

DL Viliami Fehoko

They’ll have their offensive line healthy and intact for the first time.