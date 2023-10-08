49ers vs. Cowboys 1st quarter thread: Who will shine under the lights?

Tonight will be a game where people attempt to use any data point to confirm their priors. It’s a litmus test for both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Leading up to the game, you would think this was the NFC Championship with how the comments from the Cowboys players were. Meanwhile, while answering a similar question, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “it’s Week 5.”

It’s a massive step-up in class for both teams on each side of the ball. We all know the 49ers offense is one of the most efficient and explosive units in the NFL. But they haven’t faced a defense as deep as what the Cowboys have to offer. And while T.J. Watt is a star in his own right, he ain’t Micah Parsons.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have scored 40, 30, and 38 in three of their four games. This isn’t exactly a unit that’s struggled, either. But they faced some lackluster defenses but furthermore, offenses who couldn’t put the kind of stress on you the way the Niners can.