49ers vs. Cowboys second quarter thread: The Niners have a chance to go up 2 scores

The 49ers did what they always do to open the game: Score on the first possession. This drive ended in six after an 8-play scoring drive where the Niners faced second down only twice, and didn’t see a third down snap.

Brock Purdy went 4-for-4 during the opening series, connecting with Brandon Aiyuk for two first downs. Then, Purdy found George Kittle in the end zone after scrambling for a 19-yard touchdown.

Not to be outdone, the defense forced a 3-and-out within no time and within a blink of an eye, the 49ers were up 7-0 and had the ball back.

Dallas found success defensively on their second series, as they got off the field on 3rd & 2 thanks to a batted pass from one of their interior defensive lineman. This was always going to be a seesaw matchup where one unit would have to pick up the other.

The defense forced another three-and-out, though Dre Greenlaw was fortunate to avoid an unnecessary roughness penalty. Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead combined for a sack on third down, and the Cowboys were forced to punt.