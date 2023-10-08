 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: The 49ers ran the same trick play as the Lions on George Kittle’s touchdown

The Lions ran a play today. They scored. So the 49ers did the same.

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, the Detroit Lions ran a trick play:

Sam Laporta, an Iowa grad, scored the touchdown. In a copycat league, the 49ers used their tight end from Iowa to score on the same play:

That was George Kittle’s second touchdown of the night.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...