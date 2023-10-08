WATCH: The 49ers ran the same trick play as the Lions on George Kittle’s touchdown

Earlier on Sunday, the Detroit Lions ran a trick play:
LET. BEN. COOK.#CARvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/V1lHuqYM0J— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023
Sam Laporta, an Iowa grad, scored the touchdown. In a copycat league, the 49ers used their tight end from Iowa to score on the same play:
PURDY TO KITTLE AGAIN ON THE TRICKERY— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2023
That was George Kittle’s second touchdown of the night.
