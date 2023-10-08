49ers vs. Cowboys third quarter thread: Keep your foot on the gas, Kyle

Dallas woke up on offense, as Dak Prescott converted three third downs en route to an 11-play, 78-yard drive. Warner gave up a 20-yard reception on 3rd & 7, then Isaiah Oliver was beaten deep for 26 yards to make it 14-7.

Great teams answer a score with a score, and the Niners did just that. Purdy found Aiyuk for a 15-yard gain. Then, an unnecessary roughness penalty against Christian McCaffrey saved yet another drive. Shanahan dialed a screen pass to CMC, and the Niners were inside of the red zone after a Jordan Mason carry.

McCaffrey’s 1-yard touchdown plunge made it 21-7, and the defense stopped Dallas before the two-minute warning, giving the offense another chance to score before the half. But the Cowboys held as Aiyuk couldn’t haul in a pass on 3rd & 2. So, the 49ers defense would have to hold with about 50 seconds to play.

Dre Greenlaw sacked Prescott, and the Cowboys shut it down as it was 21-7 heading into the half.