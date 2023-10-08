 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Cowboys third quarter thread: Keep your foot on the gas, Kyle

The offense did their thing and the defense held up their end of the bargain. Now, the 49ers need to finish the job.

By Kyle Posey
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dallas woke up on offense, as Dak Prescott converted three third downs en route to an 11-play, 78-yard drive. Warner gave up a 20-yard reception on 3rd & 7, then Isaiah Oliver was beaten deep for 26 yards to make it 14-7.

Great teams answer a score with a score, and the Niners did just that. Purdy found Aiyuk for a 15-yard gain. Then, an unnecessary roughness penalty against Christian McCaffrey saved yet another drive. Shanahan dialed a screen pass to CMC, and the Niners were inside of the red zone after a Jordan Mason carry.

McCaffrey’s 1-yard touchdown plunge made it 21-7, and the defense stopped Dallas before the two-minute warning, giving the offense another chance to score before the half. But the Cowboys held as Aiyuk couldn’t haul in a pass on 3rd & 2. So, the 49ers defense would have to hold with about 50 seconds to play.

Dre Greenlaw sacked Prescott, and the Cowboys shut it down as it was 21-7 heading into the half.

