49ers vs. Cowboys 4th quarter thread: The Niners are pouring it on

The Cowboys moved the ball into Niners territory to begin the third quarter thanks to Prescott scrambling and Lamb making a play. But Javon Hargrave made a run stop on 3rd & 2, which forced Dallas to settle for a field goal. That made the score 21-10.

One thing to keep an eye on for the 49ers was the injury front. Charvarius Ward wasn’t on the field for the third down stop, and left guard Aaron Banks missed the offense’s next series with a biceps injury. Jon Feliciano, who has missed time with a concussion, filled in for Banks.

Purdy found Aiyuk for a 41-yard gain, but that big play was negated due to Spencer Burford holding. But on 3rd & 14, Purdy found Deebo Samuel for an explosive play that put the offense inside of the 20-yard line. Purdy found Kittle for the third time, and the Niners took a commanding 28-10 lead.

Instead of the Cowboys answering with a score of their own, Tashaun Gipson caught what looked like a punt from Prescott to end Dallas’s hopes of making it a two-possession game.