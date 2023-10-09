Snap counts by position: Jordan Mason leads the way; Utter dominance against Dallas

What a game. The 49ers took the national stage and embarrassed “America’s team.” When the dust settled, the score was 42-10. The 49ers sat their starters for the entire fourth quarter. Let’s take a look at the snap counts and some key stats from Sunday Night Football.

Quarterbacks - Brock Purdy 60, Sam Darnold 11

17/24, 252 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 144.4 passer rating. It’s hard to be better than Purdy was on Sunday night. The first “real test” for Purdy was passed with flying colors. Sam Darnold continues to get snaps at the end of games, and that is always a good sign for this team.

Running Backs - Christian McCaffrey 52, Kyle Juszczyk 28, Jordan Mason 13, Tyrion Davis-Price 7

Fourteen straight games with a touchdown for McCaffrey. 2.7 yards per rush doesn’t wow you, and McCaffrey lost a fumble near the goal line, but McCaffrey continues to shoulder the load for the group. Jordan Mason got into the end zone, and with 13 snaps, finished with a line of ten rushes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Oh, we finally got a Juice touchdown as well.

Wide Receivers - Brandon Aiyuk 56, Deebo Samuel 52, Jauan Jennings 27, Ronnie Bell 14, Ray-Ray McCloud III 13

Aiyuk finished with 58 yards receiving, and Samuel finished with 55 yards. This game got away from Dallas quickly. Aiyuk had a long catch called back, but both looked as close to healthy as possible.

Tight Ends - George Kittle 56, Charlie Woerner 22, Ross Dwelley 15

Hello George Kittle! First hat trick game for Kittle. Three catches, 67 yards, and three touchdowns. Lost in the shuffle was how many times Kittle was blocking Micah Parsons and won his rep. Primetime is when Kittle shines the brightest.

Offensive Line - Spencer Burford 71, Colton McKivitz 71, Jake Brendel 60, Trent Williams 60, Aaron Banks 39, Jon Feliciano 32, Matt Pryor 11, Jaylon Moore 11

The concern after the feel-good victory is Aaron Banks’ bicep injury and the severity of it. Burford was graded the highest as a run blocker with 84.2 but finished with a 7.0 pass blocker, per PFF. Trent Williams was the highest-graded lineman at 78.8. Jake Brendel was second at 75.7. Micah Parsons was largely invisible on Sunday night. Encouraging sign for the gelling offensive line.

Defensive Line - Nick Bosa 34, Clelin Ferrell 31, Javon Hargrave 27, Arik Armstead 27, Javon Kinlaw 22, Kevin Givens 22, Austin Bryant 20, Drake Jackson 13

Nick Bosa was great again. Seven total pressures, three QB hits, three hurries, and a sack. Throw in a 29.2 percent pass rush win rate, and Bosa is as good as ever. Kevin Givens had his best game of the season, finishing with an 80.8 pass rushing grade. In true pass sets, Givens had the highest grade at 85.2.

Linebackers - Fred Warner 36, Dre Greenlaw 36, Oren Burks 25, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 13, Dee Winters 6

Fred Warner is the best in the world. A forced fumble, sack, and interception is stuffing the stat sheet on the national stage. Oren Burks also notched an interception, and Dre Greenlaw finished with an 81.2 defensive grade. Warner and Greenlaw are the best duo in the NFL.

Secondary - Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga 36, Charvarius Ward 36, Tashaun Gipson Sr 36, Isaiah Oliver 31, Ji’Ayir Brown 13, George Odum 13, Ambry Thomas 12, Kendall Sheffield 12, Anthony Brown 1

Deommodore Lenoir finished with an 85.9 coverage grade, was targeted five times, and allowed two catches for 14 yards. Tashaun Gipson notched an interception. The secondary had a single blemish on a Turpin touchdown on Dak Prescott’s best throw in a perfect matchup against Isaiah Oliver. Otherwise, a stellar game from the secondary.