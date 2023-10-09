49ers open up as 5-point favorites on the road against the Cleveland Browns

The 49ers will face an opponent coming off a bye in Week 6 as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Their starting quarterback missed the last game with a shoulder injury. After the bye, Deshaun Watson missed practice on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was a part of Watson’s rehab process. Hmm.

So, Watson is in rehab, but the head coach cleared him to play eight days ago? Something isn’t adding up. Stefanski said that Watson will be out there once he’s functionally ready.

San Francisco opened up as a 5-point favorite against Cleveland on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total of the game set at 39.5. Oddsmakers are projecting a 49ers win somewhere in the ballpark of 22-17 or 23-18.

The line would suggest that Watson plays. The 49ers would likely be favorites of 10 or more if rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson played. He struggled against the Ravens in Week 4.

But it’s not as if Watson has been any good. The reason this line is within a touchdown is due to the Browns defense. Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker, Cleveland is first in EPA per play allowed and defensive success rate, by comfortable margins.

If the Browns defense can’t slow down the 49ers offense, then I’m not sure who can.