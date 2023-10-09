Aaron Banks has a mild shoulder strain and is day-to-day

San Francisco’s left guard Aaron Banks left the Cowboys game on Sunday night with what was reportedly a biceps injury. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was a little relieved:

“Fortunately, it was a higher one. The low ones are the ones you miss the year for, but we don’t know if it was strained or pulled yet, but it was higher.”

After further testing, Shanahan said that Banks had a mild shoulder sprain and will be day-to-day: “Any time it’s a bicep, we’re obviously nervous about it. And stil an injury, but not as bad as it could have been.”

Jon Feliciano filled in for Banks during the second half of Week 5. There were no new injuries besides Banks. Drake Jackson left the game, but Shanahan said he’s OK as Jackson just had the wind knocked out of him.

Running back Elijah Mitchell remains day-to-day with a knee injury.