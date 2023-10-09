Raiders vs. Packers game thread: Jimmy Garoppolo in primetime

We’ve got Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love under center. This game has plenty of narratives. Davante Adams plays his old team.

Adams told ESPN’s Dan Graziano that Garoppolo is the best QB he’s ever played with at taking accountability:

“Jimmy’s an easy guy to work with because he’s one of the best that I’ve been around at any position, let alone quarterback, of taking accountability. Not taking anything away from Derek [Carr] or Aaron [Rodgers], but Jimmy does a good job of not coming in acting like he knows everything. He’s open to suggestions and me talking through ways that I’ve done in the past.”

Adams is active tonight. He played through a shoulder injury last week.

Green Bay will miss running back Aaron Jones as he nurses a hamstring injury. Neither will Eric Stokes, who was activated from the PUP list with a foot injury. Green Bay won’t have starting LB De’Vondre Campbel, either, as he’s out with an ankle injury. The Packers do get back guard Elgton Jenkins, safety Rudy Ford, and cornerback Jaire Alexander, though.

This game is a coin flip on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Raiders listed as 1-point favorites and the total on the game set at 45.5. This has the makings of an ugly game, so I’ll take the team with the better QB/WR combo, even though the Packers had 11 days off to prepare.