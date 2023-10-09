Is Brock Purdy evolving into a Top-10 QB for 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers easily defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 to improve to 5-0 on the season, remaining as one of two undefeated teams in the NFL alongside the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the process, the 49ers saw major contributions from quarterback Brock Purdy, who completed 17/24 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

