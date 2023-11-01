49ers Reacts Week 9: Will the Niners still obtain the No. 1 seed in the NFC?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After three consecutive losses, the 49ers have squandered their hot start of 5-0 to begin the season. The team is currently on their bye week but just added Chase Young from Washington, and he should be ready to go next week in Jacksonville. The bye week is sure to come with adjustments, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and hopefully, the week off will re-invigorate this team.

Gaining home-field advantage throughout the playoffs was a goal for this team heading into 2023. The 5-0 start was the first time during the Kyle Shanahan era that his team came out firing on all cylinders. Even in 2019, the offense took a little time to come together during their hot start. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win games while adding Kevin Byard. The 49ers trail the Eagles by two games for the number one seed and bye week.

The question is: Can the 49ers get to the number one seed after stumbling for three straight weeks?

Talent isn’t the issue with this team. Sure, injuries to Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams aren’t helping, but the 49ers seem a step slow and have been making crucial mistakes at pivotal moments in the last three games. The defense hasn’t gotten home with their pass rush, but this week of adjusting and adding Young into the fold might just be what the doctor ordered.

The schedule is a factor moving forward for the 49ers and Eagles. Listen to this stretch of games for Philadelphia. Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco, Dallas, and Seattle. There is a path to two losses for the Eagles during this stretch. The 49ers have to leave Philadelphia with a victory to tighten this race.

Now, the 49ers’ schedule isn’t exactly a cakewalk either. After the bye, the 49ers head to Jacksonville, face Tampa Bay at home, Seattle on Thanksgiving, Philadelphia, Seattle at home, Arizona, and Baltimore on Christmas.

The first seed isn’t out of the question, but the 49ers need help to have to start winning games immediately.

What do you think? Do you think the number one seed is out of reach after this three-game losing streak?