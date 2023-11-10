Trent Williams practices for the second day in a row; is ‘real questionable’ for Sunday

Kyle’s update, 1:10 p.m. PT: Kyle Shanahan said that Trent Williams is “real questionable,” and that the team has to see how his ankle responds from Friday’s practice and on the plane ride to Florida — and likely how he feels during the pre-game — for Williams to suit up.

Aaron Banks and Drake Jackson were ruled out.

The following players are questionable:

Robert Beal (hamstring)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

Javon Hargrave (knee)

Darrell Luter (knee)

Samuel Womack (knee)

Trent Williams was a limited participant during Thursday’s practice. That’s a promising sign for the 49ers left tackle, as he’s been sidelined since October 15.

General manager John Lynch had his weekly appearance on KNBR Friday morning, detailing Williams’ ankle injury:

“Trent, it’s been a struggle with the ankle. When you’ve played as long as Trent, he’s had some ankle injuries. I think MRIs can be tougher to read because you’ve got a lot of chronic old stuff that has been in there. So, when you’re reading the MRIs, don’t want to get into technicalities, but I think it probably was a little more severe than we might have hoped. It’s taken some time.”

That sounds like Lynch isn’t sure that Williams will be on the field Sunday. But Williams did practice again on Friday, which is an encouraging sign that he’ll suit up against the Jaguars.

Lynch wants to make sure Williams’ ankle continues to get better before Sunday. He added, “when you practice hard on Thursday, how does it respond on Friday? How does it respond to a plane flight across the country? All those things you kind of take into account. If we can have him, we will, but we’ve got to check all of those boxes, how he responds.”

Deebo Samuel has been a full participant and is poised for a return. But another injury that’s been flying under the radar has been linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Here’s Lynch on Dre:

“Dre’s a difference maker when he’s out there. I think the other thing with Dre, Dre’s been battling through some injuries, and I don’t care who you are, when you don’t get the opportunity to practice, this is a game you have to practice, and if you’re just a little off, you’re going to get exposed in this league — especially when you’re going against a team like Cincy. But I do know that Dre feels a ton better after the bye week, and that’s a good thing for us. He plays at such a speed. He’s a tone-setter for us, and we want him out there, but we want him out there healthy. And I think we’ve got a much healthier version of Dre coming in post-bye week than we did that last time we lined up against Cincy.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said that Williams’ ankle has been improving, and he’ll be a game-time decision.

We’ll update the final injury report once Kyle Shanahan speaks this afternoon. Javon Hargrave, who was listed with a knee injury and limited during Thursday’s practice, was on the field.

Drake Jackson did not practice with a knee injury. The 49ers will likely be without Jackson and Aaron Banks, of course, with a turf toe injury.