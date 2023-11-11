Golden Nuggets: One sleep away

“The welcome sight was that we had Trent back out there on a limited basis. I always say this, and it’s not just lip service: When you practice hard on Thursday, how does it respond on Friday? How does it respond to a plane flight across the country? All those things kind of you take into account. … If we can have him, we will, but we’ve got to check all those boxes, how he responds. Can he continue getting better before Sunday?”

““It’s getting better,” Williams said. “It’s improving. Obviously, playing in a game is different intensity.”

Williams’ recovery has taken longer than expected due to his past ankle sprains. Williams has had high ankle sprains in his right leg in each of the past two seasons. As a left tackle, he noted his inside leg has often borne the brunt of falling defenders and teammates.

“Playing through football the last 20 years of my life, it’s the right leg,” Williams said. “That’s the leg that’s near everyone falling. So I’ve sprained that one plenty of times.”

Jaylon Moore, a 2021 fifth-round pick, will make his third straight start if Williams remains sidelined. Either Moore or Williams figures to see plenty of Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen, who is tied for fifth in the NFL with nine sacks.

“Another one of those freakazoid type of guys,” Williams said. “He’s (6-foot-6). Can run like the wind. Big, strong guy — powerful guy. Elite pass rusher. He’s a tough out, even when you’re healthy.”

“On the back end, Jacksonville plays zone coverage on nearly 70 percent of snaps. That’s one of the highest numbers in the league, per TruMedia. The defense has allowed the lowest rate of explosive plays in the NFL and has developed a penchant for punishing offenses that push the ball downfield too aggressively. The Jaguars have 11 interceptions, tied with the 49ers for second most in the league. Their 18 total takeaways rank No. 1 in the NFL.”

“Meanwhile, wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return to action after missing two games due to a hairline fracture in his left shoulder. The 49ers did not list Samuel with any injury designation, meaning he is cleared to play.”

“Teams have gone after the 49ers’ nickel back, and this game should be more of the same.

The Jaguars’ Christian Kirk is among the top three slot receivers in the NFL. He has 33 receptions on the 42 passes in which Trevor Lawrence has targeted him. Kirk has 393 yards and three touchdowns out of the slot.

Meanwhile, Oliver has struggled in coverage.

In the past four games, Oliver has surrendered 20 completions on 20 targets for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Oliver has been good in run support, but he must be able to put up a lot more resistance in pass coverage or the Jags will feast on third downs.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is everything he had to say.”