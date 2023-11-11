Are injuries the biggest concern for the 49ers?

Fresh off their bye week, the San Francisco 49ers will take to the road for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, looking to bounce back from a three-game losing streak.

However, the 49ers may not be at full strength, as the team ruled out guard Aaron Banks, who will miss a few weeks with turf toe, while a number of players are questionable with a variety of injuries.

Among the injured players are left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (knee), as the former still hasn’t fully healed from the injury sustained in the Week 5 loss, while the latter had an issue flare up during practice this week.

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed the 49ers biggest concerns heading into the second half of the season, highlighting the injury woes that have plagued some of San Francisco’s top players thus far.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

You can listen to The Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.