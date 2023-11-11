49ers place DE Drake Jackson on IR, elevate two from practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced a number of roster moves on Saturday, headlined by second-year defensive end Drake Jackson going on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers are promoting cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster.

#49ers with a bevy of roster moves.



Placed Drake Jackson on IR and promoted DB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster.



Also elevated LB Curtis Robinson, WR Willie Snead from the practice squad for the game. — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) November 11, 2023

Additionally, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars: linebacker Curtis Robinson and wide receiver Willie Snead.

It will be the third elevation from the practice squad for Robinson, who was elevated in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

As for Snead, it will also be his third elevation from the practice squad after being promoted in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers entered the week with several injury concerns, headlined by Trent Williams (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (knee), whose statuses will be seen on Sunday, with the former considered a true gametime decision, according to reports.