49ers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming and more

The bye week has concluded which means we are back to 49ers football. The San Francisco 49ers have suffered a 3-game losing streak they are looking to snap as they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be a morning game, Joe Davis has the play-by-play, Daryl Johnston has commentary

The last three weeks has been absolute misery for the 49ers and their fans. They have dropped losses, in order, to the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those losses are headscratchers. One of them (the Bengals) is headscratchingly weird how off the 49ers were.

The big question mark for the 49ers is the Steve Wilks defense. Kyle Shanahan has said the defensive coordinator will be moved from the box above field and be calling defense on the sidelines. Whether this is going to improve all the schematic issues we’ve seen is anyone’s guess. The 49ers added Chase Young via trade with the Washington Commanders so that may help the pass rush get home as well.

At five games, Jacksonville has been on the longest active winning streak. Saying they could get the No. 1 see is not out of the question as they are one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. A lot of this is thanks to the stout defense. Running back Travis Etienne has also been getting into the conversation as some of the better backs in the league. The Jaguars run defense in particular has been a brick wall against opposing offenses and it could be a big stepping stone if the 49ers can do some things against it.

There’s also the revenge game for Trent Baalke, the Jaguars GM cut his teeth in the role as GM of the San Francisco 49ers and while he started hot, winning executive of the year, his teams plummeted in the years following due to ill advised draft picks and lack of action in free agency.

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will be out due to a knee injury. while cornerback Greg Junior has been activated from IR for the game.

On the 49ers, Deebo Samuel will be returning to the lineup. Left tackle Trent Williams is listed as a game-time decision and “real questionable” according to Kyle Shanahan. Per Adam Schefter, it looks like he’ll be playing. Williams has been battling a nagging ankle injury that is made worse from previous injuries according to reports. Javon Hargrave (knee) and Samuel Womack (knee) are both listed as questionable.

Date: Sunday, November 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 10:00 AM PST, 01:00 PM EST

Location: Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville FL

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

SB Nation Affiliate: Big Cat Country

Odds: 49ers at -3

Total: 44.5

