3 best prop bets for Sunday: Welcome back, Deebo Samuel

The bye week is for licking your wounds and making adjustments. Let’s hope the 49ers come out of the bye week firing on all cylinders. Our prop bet record last Sunday against Cincinnati finished at 3-2. Christian McCaffrey’s anytime TD prop is free money. Brandon Aiyuk cleared his receiving yard prop with 109 yards on the day. Brock Purdy was the team’s leading rusher and crushed his rushing yard prop of 6.5. Unfortunately, the 49ers lost, and Jauan Jennings put up a donut.

Our record on the season sits at 18-14. Let’s look at some prop bets to target on Sunday against Jacksonville, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jacksonville is fourth in the NFL, with 79.3 rushing yards allowed per game. In their last three games, they have allowed 75.3 yards. Let me save you the suspense - we’re still taking McCaffrey’s anytime TD prop at -190. I’m staying away from McCaffrey’s rushing yard prop of 65.5. However, I’m all in on Deebo Samuel’s rushing yard prop of 9.5 yards at -120. Smash the over.

Let’s go right back to Purdy and his rushing yard prop that sits at 8.5. We’ll take the over, and that sits at -115. Bet on a few of those shifty Purdy scrambles.

On the flip side, Jacksonville ranks 30th in the NFL with 263.5 passing yards. Aiyuk’s receiving yard prop sits at 64.5 yards at -115. We’re taking the over, even with Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup.

Now for our same game parlay. Let’s take McCaffrey’s TD, Samuel rushes over 9.5 rushing yards, Purdy rushes over 8.5 rushing yards, and Aiyuk goes over 64.5 receiving yards with a 49ers win.

The odds sit at +950. Meaning 25 dollars turns into $262.50. Good luck this weekend, and let’s cash some tickets!

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.