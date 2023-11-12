Report: Trent Williams intends to play today against the Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams hasn’t played since about a month ago against the Cleveland Browns. Williams initially thought to have a low ankle sprain, but being out a month would suggest that his injury is anything but.

Williams has an injury designation of questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Williams has been adamant with the team that he not only wants but intends to play against Jacksonville, despite his ankle not being fully recovered.

Who is going to be the person to tell Trent he can’t play? Good luck with that. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan actually spoke about this topic a couple of weeks ago when it came to protecting his players against themselves.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapport had a different tone, saying that Williams “faces an uphill battle to go. He’ll try, potentially working out pre-game, but it’ll be a challenge.”

We can expect Williams to be on the field a couple of hours before kickoff testing out his ankle and seeing if he’s even 80 percent healthy. If Williams cannot play, Jaylon Moore will once again fill in for the All-Pro left tackle.