49ers inactives: Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are ACTIVE for today’s game

We’re about an hour and a half away from kickoff between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The big question heading into Sunday for the Niners was whether left tackle Trent Williams would suit up.

Williams is active, which is a giant boost for a Niners offense that has struggled to run the ball in his absence. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also back, so the 49ers are healthy, all things considered.

Here’s a look at today’s inactive list:

QB Brandon Allen

TE Brayden Willis

DT Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

RB Ty Davis-Price

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LG Aaron Banks

With Banks sidelined, Jon Felicano will start at left guard. Kyle Shanahan told the media on Friday that the plan was to play Felicano before Banks’s injury:

“We were going to start playing him a little bit just to get him in there regardless because of how consistent he has been. Then this happened with Banks, so now he’s got his opportunity, but we’ve been real happy with Jon.”

Maybe that was going to be at right guard splitting reps with Spencer Burford. But the Banks injury doesn’t leave any second guessing.