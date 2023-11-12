49ers vs. Jaguars 1st quarter thread: The Chase Young debut

Trent Williams is playing, but we’ll see how effective the All-Pro is. Those who were at practice this past week believe that his ankle somewhat got worse after the bye week.

But if you’ve ever suffered multiple ankle injuries, after a half dozen of them, you begin to not feel anything anymore.

We’ll also get the Chase Young debut this afternoon. Expectations are high, despite some of the Commanders fans believing Young left a lot to be desired. But Young didn’t play with these players.