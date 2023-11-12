49ers vs. Jaguars 4th quarter thread: Sweep the leg!

The 49ers came out of the locker room with bad intentions. Deebo gained nine yards on first down. Then, on 2nd & 1, Purdy hung in the pocket, found George Kittle on an out and up route, and threw a perfect pass to Kittle who out-raced.

The defense answered themselves, as Bosa hit Lawrence and forced an errant throw into the arms of Talanoa Hufanga. But the offense couldn’t score, which gave the Jaguars life.

Kirk caught a 39-yard pass over Lenoir. He gave the Niners secondary fits all afternoon. An unusual hero arose, as Ambry Thomas stripped Kirk of the ball. Thomas recovered, pounced on it, and got up to return the fumble for a potential touchdown.

But rookies Ji’Ayir Brown and Dee Winters ran onto the field. To be fair, so did Kyle Shanahan. No harm, no foul, though.

An 81-yard drive that featured explosive plays from Aiyuk, Deebo, and a 23-yard reverse to Samuel to make the score 27-3.