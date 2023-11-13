49ers open up as 10.5 point favorites over the Buccaneers for Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers covered the spread by 28 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll head back home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Niners are 10.5 point favorites over Todd Bowles and company.

The total on the game is low at DraftKings Sportsbook, at 41.5, which would suggest the 49ers win in blowout fashion. Tampa Bay just beat the Tennessee Titans at home 20-6.

Derek Henry was limited to 24 rushing yards and the Bucs sacked Will Levis four times and held him to a lowly 26.8 QBR. On the other side of the ball, Baker Mayfield threw for 278 yards, with Mike Evans having 143 of those.

Tampa travels across the country, and they’re facing an offense a little more potent in Week 11. The 49ers averaged 7.3 yards per play against one of the top defenses in the league Sunday, scored 34 points, despite going only 1-for-4 in the red zone and failing to score on another short field after a turnover.

Before facing Levis, Tampa Bay allowed 39 points to C.J. Stroud and 24 to Josh Allen. The Niners should fall somewhere in the middle, if not closer to Houston.