Offensive snaps by position: Domination in Jacksonville allows the backups to play

The 49ers came out of the bye week and made a statement in Jacksonville with a 34-3 blowout victory. Steve Wilks was on the sideline, the pass rush was back, the offense was humming again, and the defense was forcing turnovers. For one week, all is well with the San Francisco 49ers. Let’s look at the snap counts for Sunday.

Quarterback - Brock Purdy 49, Sam Darnold 13

What a performance from Brock Purdy. 19/26, 296 passing yards, 11.4 yards per attempt, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 148.9 QB rating. Purdy’s first touchdown throw to Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t deemed a TWP (turnover-worthy play). Purdy had two BTT (big-time throws) and finished with a 7.1 percent.

Sam Darnold was in for the last-gasp attempt to continue Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown streak.

Running Backs - Christian McCaffrey 47, Kyle Juszczyk 38, Elijah Mitchell 17, Jordan Mason 3

McCaffrey didn’t score but got back on track running the football, finishing with 95 rushing yards on 16 attempts for a 5.9 yards-per-carry total. Deebo Samuel finished with 29 rushing yards, and Elijah Mitchell totaled 23 yards on eight carries.

Wide Receivers - Brandon Aiyuk 42, Deebo Samuel 35, Jauan Jennings 18, Willie Snead IV 14, Ronnie Bell 12

Brandon Aiyuk led all wide receivers with 55 receiving yards on three catches. Samuel finished with four catches for 30 yards, and Robbie Bell caught one pass for 20 yards in mop-up duty.

Tight Ends - George Kittle 45, Charlie Woerner 24, Ross Dwelley 15

Another huge game for George Kittle, with 116 receiving yards on three catches and a 66-yard TD reception. That is back-to-back weeks with over 100 receiving yards for Kittle. Kittle has 17 catches in his last three games.

Offensive Line - Jake Brendel 62, Jon Feliciano 62, Spencer Burford 62, Colton McKivitz 62, Trent Williams 46, Jaylon Moore 16

Feliciano stepped in for Aaron Banks and was solid. PFF graded Feliciano at 81.7 overall, 76.7 in run blocking (led the team), and 81.2 in pass blocking. Jake Brendel led the team with an 83.1 pass-blocking grade. Spencer Burford turned in one of his better performances with a 72.6 overall grade and a 75.6 pass-blocking grade. Trent Williams returned but wasn’t fully healthy and allowed two QB hits, two hurries, four pressures, and a penalty.