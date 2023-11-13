49ers injury updates: Colton McKivitz is day-to-day after getting his ankle rolled up on

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Monday afternoon to provide injury updates. There weren’t any severe injuries from Week 10.

Left tackle Trent Williams didn’t have any setbacks. Shanahan said Williams wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent and called Trent playing against Jacksonville “courageous.”

Right tackle Colton McKivitz got rolled up on. He’ll be listed day-to-day on the injury report with an ankle/knee injury.

Shanahan said that offensive line coach Chris Foerster does a good job of cross-training the backups during the offseason. The options behind McKivitz consist of Matt Pryor, who has been the primary backup right tackle this season, and Jaylon Moore, who has been Williams’ replacement on the left side.

Edge rusher Drake Jackson will need at least a month to heal for his knee tendinitis. He received an injection in his knee before being placed on the injured reserve. After a month, the 49ers will evaluate whether Jackson can return this season.