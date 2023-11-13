Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night thread: Another Russell Wilson primetime game

The Denver Broncos travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in an AFC Battle. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total on the game set at 47.5.

Josh Allen’s play has been fickle this season. He gets plenty of hype when things go well, but little criticism when he’s making risky throws. Honestly, Allen looks like the same player as he did in college at Wyoming.

Buffalo comes into this game at 5-4, sitting in second place in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Broncos are in last place in the AFC West at 3-5, but they’re coming in on a two-game winning streak.

Their defense has improved, while the offense is figuring things out. Denver, who is fresh off a bye, just upset the Chiefs across the pond. Do they have another upset in them? I think so. They should run the ball well and keep this close. I also don’t think the Bills will score at ease, as they did earlier in the season.

The Broncos will cover, and don’t be surprised if they win outright.