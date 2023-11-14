Golden Nuggets: Bring on Baker

“Right guard Burford had perhaps his best game of the season in giving up no quarterback pressures. He also was integral on an underrated play of the game, McCaffrey’s third-and-2 carry at the end of the second quarter on which he was initially stuffed at the line of scrimmage but managed to keep his balance and pick up a first down. Burford also kept his feet amid all the bodies in the pile and did his version of the Bush Push — the “CMC Shove?” — to help the tailback across the first-down marker. The 49ers eventually scored a field goal on the drive.

Burford’s performance is interesting because the 49ers had seemed prepared to give Feliciano playing time — presumably at right guard — once Aaron Banks(toe) is back at left guard. Feliciano also was strong Sunday in netting an 81.7 grade from PFF.

The offensive lineman who struggled the most? It may have been Williams, who was good on the hoof but whose sore right ankle may have given him trouble anchoring against the pass rush. He gave up four pressures and after the game said his ankle was around 70 to 75 percent healthy. He did not do any further damage to the ankle Sunday, he said.”

“On the 49ers’ first offensive play of the game Sunday in Jacksonville, Deebo Samuel — lined up in the slot on the right — went in motion to set up an end-around to the left side. Trent Williams’ side. The defense had to react, which opened the middle to Christian McCaffrey for a six-yard run.

On the second snap, Samuel started in the left slot with McCaffrey out wide left. Samuel motioned to the right side. Then, before the snap, reversed course and looped behind quarterback Brock Purdy to show another end-around to the left. While most of the defense flowed towards Samuel, McCaffrey was open on a crossing route in the opposite direction. It was a 9-yard completion for a first down.

On the third play, Samuel lined up on the right side, with McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk as the receivers on the left. Guess what Samuel did? Correct. He motioned for the end around to the left. This time, Samuel and McCaffrey stayed on the left side, luring the attention of the Jaguars’ linebackers. It set up a 29-yard pass to George Kittle near the right sideline.

That’s 44 yards on the first three plays. All set up by the threat of Samuel. Kyle Shanahan’s wide-back wild card.”

“I think they’re going to lock the booth up and not let [Steve] Wilks back in that booth for the rest of the year,” Sherman quipped. “I think they’re going to lock the door and hide the key.”

“You know what’s fun is you come in at halftime, and you sit down as an offense and Kyle brings up like, ‘Hey, these are the eight to 10 plays that I want to get ran this half,’” 49ers tight end George Kittle said, “and that play was the second play of the half, and that was not on those. That was not up there.”

Kittle suggested the second-and-1 situation set up well for a deep shot because the Jaguars always play man coverage in such situations. The 49ers had two tight ends, two backs and one receiver on the field.

“It gives me a one-on-one versus a linebacker, which I’ll take any day of the week versus anybody,” Kittle said. “It was a great call by Kyle to get us in the right play, and it was exactly what we wanted it to be. It was exactly how we drew it up.”

Purdy hung in the pocket, pump-faked and delivered a well-thrown pass for Kittle, who beat the coverage of linebacker Devin Lloyd. Kittle made the catch and strolled into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.”

“Jon Feliciano, LG, 81.7, 62 snaps.”

“On Sunday, Purdy was the best version of himself without losing a shred of the let-it-rip style that had helped make him successful. Purdy completed 19 of 26 passes for 296 yards, with touchdown passes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (13 yards), Kittle (66) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk(22). He posted a career-high passer rating (148.9). His scoring pass to Kittle that gave the 49ers a 20-3 lead on the second play of the third quarter was the longest of his 14-start career.

That is, he balled out on the road against a 6-2 team that was allowing the eighth-fewest points in the NFL, despite feeling a bit burdened by his 77.9 rating in his previous three starts.”

“That game might seem inviting at first glance, but the Bucs (4-5) bring a solid defense that ranks eighth in the NFL in points allowed at 19.2 per game. Tampa Bay smothered Tennessee 20-6 on Sunday.

The 49ers (6-3) soon will enter a treacherous, telling stretch of their schedule. Four days after hosting the Bucs, San Francisco faces division rival Seattle on the road on Thanksgiving night. The Seahawks (also 6-3) and 49ers are tied for the NFC West lead.

Then the 49ers travel cross country to meet conference-leading Philadelphia (8-1) on Dec. 3, followed by a rematch against Seattle at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 10. These four weeks could shape playoff seeding in a big way.”