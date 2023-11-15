49ers Reacts Week 11: Did the defensive performance coincide with Wilks being on the sidelines?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Sunday’s defensive performance looked like the defense fans expected the entire season. The pass rush finished, the defense created turnovers, and the 49ers were nails in the red zone. Much was made about Steve Wilks leaving the booth for the sidelines following the bye week. There was no reason to expect Wilks to turn into the energy guys that DeMeco Ryans and Robert Saleh were as defensive coordinators. However, several moments highlighted the importance of Wilks having face-to-face time with his players.

Following a Javon Hargrave sack, Wilks mimicked Hargrave’s sack celebration. There were several moments of Wilks speaking with Fred Warner and members of the secondary in a collaborative effort. Also, there was a heartwarming moment between Ambry Thomas and Wilks, which led to Thomas telling Wilks: “he would never forget him.” Possibly signifying Wilks pushing for Thomas to play or helping with his improvement.

Kyle Shanahan spoke about the team being “pissed” coming off the bye week, and that coincided with Wilks’ defensive adjustments and move to the sidelines. For one week, the Wilks to the sideline agenda thrives. Let’s see how it continues.

Can the 49ers finish with the number-one seed in the NFC?

Following Sunday’s rout over the Jaguars, attention has turned back to the 49ers and if they are back to being the dominant team that flashed in the first five weeks. The 49ers needed to win right out of the bye and start stacking wins if they wanted to catch Philadelphia for the number-one seed in the NFC.

Luckily, Philadelphia was on a bye and now faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles’ next stretch of games following Kansas City sees the Eagles take on Buffalo (which Bills team shows up?), San Francisco, Dallas, and Seattle consecutively. The 49ers will need help from one or two of these teams, including a victory over Philadelphia, to take over the number one spot.

The other team in the 49ers’ way, doesn’t have nearly as tough of a schedule. The Detroit Lions have lost only one game and face Chicago twice, Green Bay, Denver, New Orleans, Minnesota, and Dallas. Denver has improved since their slow start, Minnesota won’t go away with Josh Dobbs under center, and Dallas is no walk in the park.

The 49ers can finish number one in the NFC, but they’ll need some help, as well as take care of their own business.