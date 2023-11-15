Golden Nuggets: Brockvember is upon us

“I don’t think so,” Martz said. “He has such great confidence in the receivers and where they’re going to be. His anticipation is outstanding with these receivers. There’s a great connection and great feel for them.

“The whole thing with quarterbacks, when you put an offense in…you know Steve Young at Tampa, was at the bottom of the league as a quarterback. He goes to San Francisco, and of course he becomes a Hall of Fame quarterback. Along the way, there’s a transition into a program, that really is specific, and creates a great environment for the quarterback. Like Shanny’s done there.”

On the next snap, on 3rd-and-10, Wilks showed another unique look. Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw stood up over center Luke Fortner and the potential for a multiple-defender blitz caused Lawrence to audible to a play that wide receiver Christian Kirk didn’t pick up.

At the snap, as Warner and Greenlaw dropped into coverage, Lawrence looked right to throw quickly to Kirk, who was running downfield while the Jaguars’ offensive line ran right to block for a nonexistent screen pass. As a result, left tackle cam Robinson didn’t block Hargrave, who dropped the double-clutching Lawrence for a possession-ending sack.

“We were disguising things,” Armstead said. “We were mixing it up. Guys being sticky in coverage allowed us the extra hitch … confusing him.”

In the second quarter, Wilks had an unlikely defender, the 6-foot-7, 290-pound Armstead, drop into coverage. And it helped create the sack of Lawrence that was split by Young and Bosa, who forced a fumble he also recovered.

On 2nd-and-15, the 49ers had a four-man front, but Armstead dropped into the middle of the field at the snap. That left all three interior linemen blocking Hargrave, while Bosa and Young had one-on-one matchups outside. Lawrence looked right before his eyes moved left to Kirk, his second read who was covered by Warner and was running toward the area Armstead was unexpectedly occupying. Lawrence held the ball and was sandwiched by Bosa and Young.

“Which makes now a great time to look at what’s fact and what’s fiction about the start of Purdy’s career, using five different realities and misconceptions as the 49ers look to their future.”

“After going undrafted in 2018, Streveler joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.”

“It should be noted that 24 quarterbacks in the NFL have been sacked more times than Purdy, so the 49ers’ offensive line is doing plenty of good things, too.”