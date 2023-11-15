Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week despite only playing 37 snaps

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is no stranger to awards. He’s fresh off a Defensive Player of the Year season.

He won that award for the second time in Week 10, the NFL announced on Wednesday. Bosa had three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a batted pass, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He’s the fourth 49ers player to register a sack, pass defense, forced fumble, and fumble recovery in a game since 2000.

This is the fifth time that Bosa has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the week. He did it twice in 2022 and twice in 2019. He joins Merton Hanks as the only other member of the Niners to win the award five times.

Perhaps the most impressive part about Bosa winning this award is that he accomplished this on 37 snaps. He’s not getting credit for his play against the run, either.