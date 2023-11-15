 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers sign rookie DT Spencer Waege to the practice squad; Austin Bryant released

The former North Dakota State product was with the Niners during the offseason

By Kyle Posey Updated
NFL: MAY 31 San Francisco 49ers OTA Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kyle’s update, 12:30 p.m. PT: DL Austin Bryant was released as the corresponding move

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Spencer Waege to their practice squad, per his agency:

Waege, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman and former North Dakota State player, originally signed with the 49ers after the 2023 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. He remained with the team throughout training camp and played in each of the team’s four preseason games before being waived prior to the beginning of the season.

The only other current defensive tackle on the practice squad is T.Y. McGill, who has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season. On the active roster, the Niners have Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, and Kalia Davis at the position.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s practice, and he’ll provide injury updates and if that was the reason the Niners are bringing back Waege to the practice squad.

