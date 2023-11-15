49ers sign rookie DT Spencer Waege to the practice squad; Austin Bryant released

Kyle’s update, 12:30 p.m. PT: DL Austin Bryant was released as the corresponding move

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Spencer Waege to their practice squad, per his agency:

Niners got him!



Spencer Waege has officially signed with San Francisco #exceling pic.twitter.com/EARjc4WGjX — excel football (@excelfootball) November 15, 2023

Waege, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman and former North Dakota State player, originally signed with the 49ers after the 2023 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. He remained with the team throughout training camp and played in each of the team’s four preseason games before being waived prior to the beginning of the season.

The only other current defensive tackle on the practice squad is T.Y. McGill, who has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season. On the active roster, the Niners have Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, and Kalia Davis at the position.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s practice, and he’ll provide injury updates and if that was the reason the Niners are bringing back Waege to the practice squad.