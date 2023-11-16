49ers work out CB Jason Verrett

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that the San Francisco 49ers worked out cornerback Jason Verrett, who was on the Houston Texans practice squad as recently as Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time that the Niners have brought in Verrett for a workout this season. Verrett’s last appearance in the NFL was in 2021, where he suffered a season-ending injury during Week 1 against the Lions. At 32, Verrett has seen his season ended four times from the span of 2015 through 2021.

Calling the 49ers desperate for cornerback help is a bit extreme, but them reaching out to Verrett at this stage tells us that the team wants more from their cornerback room.

It could also be a sign that rookie Darrell Luter Jr. or Samuel Womack are either still a ways away from returning from their injuries, or aren’t ready to play if they are healthy.

The Current cornerbacks on the roster consist of Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Isaiah Oliver. On the practice squad, the 49ers do not have a cornerback.