Bengals vs. Ravens TNF Thread: QB duel between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson?

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11’s Thursday Night Football matchup in a game between two of the AFC’s top contenders in the NFL this season.

The Bengals, standing at 5-4 this season, had won four consecutive games prior to a last-second 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10.

The Ravens, on the other hand, have faced the exact same story, as they were winners of four straight before a last-second 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Both teams faced off in Week 2, with the Ravens earning a 27-24 win over the Bengals on the road.

There are some key injuries on both sides as wideout Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard are out for the Bengals, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is doubtful for the Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Ravens as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 46.5 points for the game in what is expected to be a low-scoring game.

Both teams are members of the AFC North, one of the most-competitive divisions in the NFL this season, with the Ravens, Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns all holding records over .500.

With significant division implications on the line Thursday, which side will prevail?