Is Steve Wilks serving as a scapegoat for the 49ers issues?

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their third game in a row with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, moving them to No. 2 in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks.

Through the three-game losing stretch, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been seen as the face of the issues for the 49ers, starting with his inexcusable Cover-0 playcall to end the half against the Minnesota Vikings.

Is Wilks being fairly blamed for the 49ers issues, or is he more of a scapegoat for the team’s current problems?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed the 49ers’ issues on both sides of the ball, pointing to where the team needs to improve in the second half of the season.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

The 49ers will look to turn it around next week following the bye with a road trip to Jacksonville, facing the Jaguars in a Week 10 matchup.

You can listen to The Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.