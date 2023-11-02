Steelers vs. Titans Thursday night thread: The perfect time to do watch something else

Titans quarterback Will Levis was all over the headlines this week after throwing for four touchdowns in his debut appearance last week.

Tonight is supposed to be a tougher challenge as the rookie will face Mike Tomlin and a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is as effective as any when they’re getting pressure.

For all of the support surrounding Levis, it’s the Titans defense that is the worry. They were 25th against the pass in defensive DVOA, and that was before trading away safety Kevin Byard. The Titans defense is one of the worst in the NFL at stopping the opposing offense’s receivers.

If I were a betting man, I’d assume that tonight will be a big day for Steelers receiver Dionte Johnson. He’ll be open. The question will be whether Kenny Pickett, who is playing through a rib injury, will get him the ball.

The Steelers closed as three-point favorites with the total on the game set at 37, at DraftKings Sportsbook. This has the makings of a sneaky high-scoring game, relative to the total. But the Steelers should win by six or so and Levis will likely come back down to earth.