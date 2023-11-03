What Deebo Samuel told Chase Young on the phone after he found out about the trade

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel shared the good news that he’ll be ready to return after the bye week after missing two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

It may not have felt like the Niners offense missed Deebo in the moment considering how well they moved the ball between the 20s, but his presence is irreplaceable and that’ll show itself during the second half.

Samuel also spoke about his newest teammate, Chase Young, during his recent appearance on Kay Adams’ Up and Up show. Deebo is usually pretty reserved when he speaks, but he showed a rare public smile when discussing Young:

“It’s just crazy all the guys that we got on the D-line, and just to add him, and it’s such an impact he’s had on his career this far, for him to be a part of the team is kind of amazing. You know we already got good guys out there on the D-line right now. Just to add him is like an extra little up that I think we need.”

Adams wondered whether Samuel had spoken to Young. Deebo told her that he called the former Washington Commander when he found out about the news:

“Yeah, I actually called him after I got the news because I was out there on the field working out. I was like, ‘Bro, you ready to come out here,’ he was like, ‘Man, I was just on the massage table and to just get a call that I’m going to the Niners, sh*t I’m ready to go!’

When the team returns to practice next week, we’ll hear from Steve Wilks, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and more regarding how they feel about Young.

Young gives the Niners a much-needed body upfront to help preserve Bosa, who played every snap against the Bengals, for the playoff run. Young plays the run well, which is not something you can say about the non-Bosa edge rushers on the roster. He’ll provide the defense an opportunity to rush the passer.

We’ll see how much of an impact Young makes playing alongside a star-studded front. But with the help of Kris Kocurek, one can only imagine how productive he’ll be.