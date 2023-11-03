57 percent of 49ers believe the team still can obtain the #1 seed in the NFC

Even after three consecutive ugly losses, 57 percent of 49ers fans believe the team can rise to the top of the NFC and secure home field and a first-round bye. There’s no doubt the acquisition of Chase Young instills more confidence in the fan base. The bye week is sure to come with adjustments from Steve Wilks.

While all eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles and their brutal stretch of upcoming games, it might be the Detroit Lions that stand in the 49ers’ way, also. Detroit’s schedule isn’t as daunting. The Lions face the Chargers next week off their bye week, then Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, Minnesota, Dallas, and Minnesota again. Nothing in the NFL is a given, but Detroit should be favorites in all those matchups aside from possibly Dallas.

What about the first-place Seahawks? Sunday is a tough matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Following Baltimore is Washington, the Rams, San Francisco, Dallas, the 49ers again, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Arizona to close the season.

As it sits, the 49ers are the sixth seed at 5-3. San Francisco has to start ripping off wins next week at Jacksonville. Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have been a team that peaks at the end of the season heading into the playoffs. Precedent is comforting, but you can’t rely on history to predict the future.

Luckily for the 49ers, they will get a chance to face the teams ahead of them in the race for the number one seed. The hope is the bye week provides adjustments, returning stars, and a fresh start as the team heads into the stretch run.

Even after three straight losses, the 49ers can control their destiny. It seems there is still a majority of 49ers fans who believe they can right the ship.

As far as being confident in the team’s direction, not so much. We’re trending in the wrong way: