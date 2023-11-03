Report: 49ers GM John Lynch receives promotion with recent extension

The San Francisco 49ers got one piece of business out of the way in the offseason when announcing extensions for general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan ahead of the season.

Both extensions were multi-year extensions, but the details of each contract were not immediately announced.

Now, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maoicco is reporting an added twist to the extensions, sharing that Lynch received a promotion along with the extension, tacking on the title of president of football operations to his current responsibilities.

Lynch will retain his general manager duties, while still overseeing the team’s personnel department with the promotion.

Both Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan initially joined the 49ers in 2017, and now have seen two different extensions with the team, keeping them with the organization until at least the 2026 season.

During Lynch’s tenure with the 49ers, San Francisco has had a number of successful staff members move on, as former executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Ran Carthon, and Martin Mayhew have all landed general manager jobs with other organizations.

Additionally, the 49ers still have well-heralded executive Adam Peters, their current assistant general manager, who has earned general manager interviews in the past.