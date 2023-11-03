Is Chase Young the answer for the 49ers problems?

The San Francisco 49ers were active at the trade deadline once again, acquiring defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 third-round compensatory pick.

While defensive line may not have been the biggest need for the 49ers, it was, nonetheless, a good move to bolster the position, as Young has seen strong numbers as a pass rusher this season with five sacks.

However, does the move for Chase Young solve the 49ers problems defensively?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed the 49ers’ issues on the defensive side of the ball, looking at what needs to improve, and how Chase Young fills into the fold.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

The 49ers will look to turn it around next week following the bye with a road trip to Jacksonville, facing the Jaguars in a Week 10 matchup.

