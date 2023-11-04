Golden Nuggets: Eight days until the 49ers play football again

“Toss crack has been the most common way opponents have attacked the 49ers. As the ends get upfield, they are easy to pin inside with down blocks or crack blocks. On this play, the Bengals have two tight ends on one side. Tight end Drew Sample’s job was to pin Drake Jackson inside so the pullers could get outside of him.”

“I’ve watched great coordinators here, Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans, but I think people forget at some point during their tenures there were struggles,” Lynch said. “I would say those guys probably had an advantage in that they were trained within this system, this is what they knew. That’s why we got Robert initially. … DeMeco coached for four, five years under Saleh, so he knew this system inside and out. So that’s what he fell back on.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge to replace DeMeco. DeMeco’s a special person. He’s a special coach. But we saw similar qualities in Steve. I think the hardest thing is he’s got so many years of experiences in different schemes, so when things start to struggle, what do you fall back on? I think it’s just finding what our identity is this year as a defense. Felt like really Dallas was probably the greatest example of it all coming together, the rush and coverage was tied together, played a dominant style of defense that we’re accustomed to playing. Cleveland wasn’t terrible. Minnesota was tough, we ran into a hot quarterback and we didn’t affect him enough. I think Cincinnati was one where it just didn’t look good.

“There was a reason we picked Steve Wilks. I think he’s got what it takes. We obviously all have to show that. I know the players believe in Steve, and you can hear that in just a lot of their comments and the way they feel, that it’s on them, it’s incumbent on them to play better so that everyone feels a little better. We spent a lot of time during the bye communicating, finding what the best mix is, trying to find the right identity. And I think we’ll find a better representation after this bye week. We’d better. Because it’s a humbling league.”

“Center Jake Brendel has been significantly worse this season than last, dropping from No. 4 to 23 in pass-block efficiency and several spots in run-block grade (he couldn’t handle Cincinnati tackle D.J. Reader on a failed third-and-1 that set the tone for that game). Left guard Aaron Banks is dealing with turf toe, so veteran backup Jon Feliciano will likely have to step in to keep the line moving. And although right tackle Colton McKivitz is scoring better in pass-block efficiency than his predecessor, Mike McGlinchey (who’s with the Denver Broncos), his pairing with struggling right guard Spencer Burford (who has the second-most penalty yards of any NFL offensive lineman) has meant inefficient play from the right side of the 49ers’ line.”

“John Lynch had the title of president of football operations added to his general manager role, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Lynch retains all of his general manager duties and heads the organization’s personnel department.”