Week 9 early game thread: Go get another dub, DeMeco

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were supposed to be a marquee matchup to kick this morning off. The Chiefs raced out to a 21-0 lead, but the Dolphins scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a one-score game again.

The action was few and far between. Old friend Raheem Mostert tied the game and had a big run just before the two-minute warning to make things interesting. Miami had one final chance on 4th & 10, but Tua fumbled the ball and that was all she wrote.

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans look to get their fourth victory of the season as they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’m going with the better quarterback.

We’ll skip over the Bears/Saints and Cardinals/Browns for our mental health.

We’re rooting for the Baltimore Ravens at home against the Seattle Seahawks. I have no clue what to expect in this game. Baltimore is one of the best teams in the NFL and this is a big step-up in class for the Seahawks. Lamar Jackson should have a big day.

The Washington Commanders were sellers at the trade deadline and now travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. Washington should be flat.

No Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams in Lambeau Field today. No Kirk Cousins in Atlanta for the Vikings. But both teams should keep it close this morning.