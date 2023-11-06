49ers open up as 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars for Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers return from their bye week and will practice on Monday in preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also coming off their bye.

The Niners have opened as 2.5-point favorites for Week 10 with the total on the game set at 44.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers are expecting a 49er victory around the score of 23-20.

The 49ers have the third-highest point differential in the NFL at +78 while the Jags are eighth at +37. Trevor Lawrence is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL and will pose a significant challenge for a Niners defense that struggled to get off the field before the bye.

One thing the defense must be aware of his Lawrence’s scrambling ability. He has the sixth-most rushing yards among all QBs and seems to be using his legs more and more.

Lawrence will give the ball away, though. He has four interceptions this season but has fumbled the second-most among all QBs with five. The Jaguars’ signal-caller is prone to making some terrible red zone mistakes.

We’ll get into this game as the week goes along, but both teams should be focused, motivated, and fresh coming off their bye.