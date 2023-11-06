49ers open practice windows for Samuel Womack, Darrell Luter Jr., and Robert Beal

The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Monday, and they’ll have three new additions. Well, four, technically, if you count this guy:

Chase Young will rock 92 for the 49ers https://t.co/MCqm24e2QB — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) November 6, 2023

Young takes the old number of Kerry Hyder Jr.

The 49ers announced that they’ve opened the practice windows for the following players:

DL Robert Beal Jr.

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

CB Samuel Womack III

This does not mean each player is guaranteed to see the field this season. Beal Jr. has dealt with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since the end of August. San Francisco could see what Beal Jr. has on the practice field but ultimately use this season as a redshirt to ensure he’s 100 percent healthy moving forward.

Darrell Luter Jr. suffered a bone bruise before training camp and has yet to do anything with the team since July. Womack went on the short-term IR in September after suffering an MCL injury. In an ideal world, the 49ers could use both players.

The Niners recently released cornerbacks Anthony Brown from the active roster and Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad, which would suggest they’re counting on at least one of either Womack or Luter to help this season.

It’s a position that has been lackluster aside from Charvarius Ward since the competition as increased. Womack has the traits and confidence to help right away. That’s a tough ask to rely on a rookie cornerback like Luter Jr. to do the same. San Francisco has three weeks to decide whether they’ll activate either player.

Deebo Samuel returned to practice:

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/lDbfe9DTAA — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2023

Still no Trent Williams, although Monday is more like a bonus practice coming off the bye. Williams would likely get his typical veteran’s day off on Wednesday, since the players are off Tuesday. So Thursday would be the day to keep an eye on to see if Williams returns to the practice field.

Aaron Banks remains out with a turf toe injury. Per the reports at practice, Javon Kinlaw and Ray-Ray McCloud weren’t present.