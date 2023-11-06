Chargers vs Jets Monday Night Football Thread: Rooting for Robert Saleh

The sports world is in full effect tonight as college basketball gets underway. But the NFL is king, even if that means Zach Wilson is playing. Tonight, the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The road team are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 3. Should the Chargers be 3-point road favorites against ... anybody? Robert Saleh built the same defense in New York as he did in San Francisco: A unit predicated on getting after the quarterback without having to blitz.

Quinnen Williams and company should give Justin Herbert a long night at the office. The Jets have a significant advantage at cornerback, which should make life even more difficult for Los Angeles.

The question is whether Wilson can do the bare minimum, which is not turn the ball over or take terrible sacks. If he can do that, Breece Hall should have a big day and the Jets have a chance to pull off the upset.