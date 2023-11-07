Golden Nuggets: Reloading...

“As was the case when Randy Gregory was acquired, Young was offered an abundance of hands-on coaching during Monday’s practice. Bosa worked with him on technique, and the defensive line braintrust of Kris Kocurek and Darry Tapp provided hand placement and leverage advice. He worked from a traditional three-point stance rather than the stand-up approach he often used in Washington.”

“Defensive end Chase Young on Monday made his debut on the 49ers’ practice field, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned from injury.”

“The 49ers have been missing their tone-setters. Deebo Samuel and Williams, who ooze swagger as they bounce to an oversized boom box and lead teammates out of the locker room each week, have missed the past two games. The most violent player on defense, Greenlaw, has been playing injured and has been a shadow of himself. All of them could be back for the Week 10 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Samuel, in particular, has been excellent in the catalyst role, including in 2021 when he lifted a stumbling 49ers team and helped turn it into a playoff contender. Samuel ran for 79 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, in Jacksonville that season. The 49ers will likely get a similar boost from No. 19 this year.”