49ers worked out 10 players Monday; signed Henry Byrd to the practice squad

The 49ers were busy on Monday as Aaron Wilson, formerly of the Houston Chronicle, reported that the 49ers worked out ten players, including old friend Dontae Johnson. Here are the names the team worked out:

DT Isaac Alarcon

CB Lorenzo Burns

OL Henry Byrd

S Jacobi Francis

OT Sebastian Gutierrez

CB Kemon Hall

OT Bobby Hart

CB Dontae Johnson

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

CB Rezjohn Wright

Defensive backs and offensive lineman are where the 49ers have their focus. It’s easy to understand why. Although there won’t be a return of “The Barnacle” this week, Wilson reported that the Niners signed Byrd to the practice squad. There has not been a corresponding move yet.

Byrd was an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2023, where he signed with the Denver Broncos. Byrd, 6’5, 310 pounds, played all 62 of his snaps at left guard during the preseason.

So this signing would suggest he’s insurance for the team while Aaron Banks recovers from a turf toe injury that’s likely to sideline Banks for at least two games.

Jon Feliciano and Nick Zakelj are the current guards on the roster, although Matt Pryor could play inside if needed. The other lineman on the practice squad include Ilm Manning and Corey Luciano.